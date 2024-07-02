Who are all these 20-somethings buying a Kindle?

The extremely online denizens of #BookTok, TikTok’s literary subculture, are giving a humble e-reader the Stanley cup treatment.
Amazon’s Kindle has become the gadget of choice among TikTok’s community of book lovers. Self-anointed “Kindle girlies" post about their reading lists—and show off their e-readers bedecked with stickers, PopSockets and remote-control page-turners.
Kindle sales have grown in double-digit percentages for each of the past two years and are on track for similar gains this year, says Kevin Keith, vice president of Amazon Devices and Services. People under 45 are Kindle’s fastest-growing customer segment. The company wouldn’t disclose unit sales or revenue numbers.
That a hot gadget of the late aughts has newfound relevance with a crowd of younger readers might not surprise anyone who’s scrolled through social media’s bookish corners. BookTokkers share reading habits, book clubs, book challenges, library cards and people’s reading setups.
Borrowing boom
Print books are still the most popular format for reading, according to Pew Research. Print and ebook sales rose during the pandemic but have declined since, according to market-research firm Circana.
Digital-book borrowing caught on widely, too—and kept growing. Library checkouts have jumped 75% since 2019, reaching 370 million ebooks last year, according to OverDrive, maker of Libby, an e-reading app used by schools and most North American public libraries.
“Almost every month, we’re seeing new records of utilization of the digital libraries," says Steve Potash, the company’s chief. As library ebook checkouts have grown, so has Libby’s Send to Kindle feature, OverDrive says. People can link their Amazon accounts with Libby and send titles to their e-readers.
Kindle Unlimited, Amazon’s $12-a-month subscription service allows customers to borrow more than four million digital books.
And BookTok has helped authors such as Colleen Hoover and Sarah J. Maas develop massive fan bases and reach the top of bestseller lists. Barnes & Noble and other bookstores have sections in stores and online dedicated to titles popular on TikTok. The hashtag #BookTok has over 34 million posts.
Kindle newbies
Gillian Payne, a 23-year-old supply-chain analyst in Trenton, Mich., read as a child but lost interest during high school. She regained her reading habit during the pandemic, buying a Kindle in 2020. She set a goal to read 35 books in 2021; she read 50.
Now, she owns a Kindle Paperwhite and a basic Kindle and says she’s on pace to read 130 to 140 books this year as she totes a Kindle with her everywhere. (The current Paperwhite costs $150, and the basic Kindle is $100.)
“Instead of scrolling my phone or social media, I usually reach for a book," Payne says.
Lots of current Kindle buyers are first timers, with about 60% of Kindle’s sales growth coming from people who’ve never owned one of the devices before, says Amazon’s Keith.
Other e-readers are also seeing higher demand. Nook sales have been rising in the past two to three years, says Shannon DeVito, senior director of books at Barnes & Noble. She didn’t provide specific sales numbers.
Nathan Latil, a 45-year-old digital asset manager in Memphis, Tenn., got his first Kindle a year ago. He pointedly collected printed books, often buying first editions or other titles he thinks friends would enjoy.
He bought his wife a Kindle Paperwhite, saw how much she loved it and tried it on a vacation. Latil blew through a book and then promptly bought himself one. He still collects physical books, but Latil now is rarely found without his “emotional-support Kindle," as his wife calls it.
“I’m reading probably twice as much as I have before," Latil says.
E-reader as accessory
Among the Kindle girlie set, much like the Stanley cup fan base, having just an e-reader isn’t enough. They also need page turners, stands, remotes and other Kindle accessories.
Myles Zernik-Traxler read more than 20 books within three months of her first Kindle purchase last year, and began looking for a special bag for her e-reader. Unable to find what she wanted, the 29-year-old in Cincinnati started her own line of accessories, Hello Clio.
The company’s $58 Kindle belt bag comes with a lip-balm slot and two pockets—recommendations from people on BookTok.
Sara Ribeiro has purchased numerous accessories for her two-year-old Kindle. The 24-year-old call-center supervisor in Coral Springs, Fla., started simple with stickers on the back. Next came a Bluetooth-operated page turner that hooks onto the Kindle and taps the button to advance pages. She also got an adjustable holder that attaches to her bed’s headboard.
She compares her reading setup to what film fans may do to set the mood for movie night. “The Kindle gooseneck stand and the remote and the extraness of that?" she says. “That’s my equivalent to the movie buffs."
Catherine Miller used to consider herself a member of the “anti e-readers club" and refused to buy a Kindle. That is, until TikTok’s algorithm started feeding her videos of people gushing about their e-readers.
Miller, who works in social-media marketing in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., bought her first Kindle, a Paperwhite, in May. The 29-year-old decorated it with stickers and a PopSocket to make it easier to hold, and is reading more than ever before, including in store lines.
“Little moments where it would be weird to pull out a physical book, I can pull out my Kindle," she says.
