Who is Ansh Mehra? AI educator's interaction with a robot at India AI Impact Summit goes viral – Watch video

Ansh Mehra, an AI educator and founder of The Cutting Edge Group, gained attention at the AI Expo of India for his robot interaction. His firm assists businesses in optimising AI tools and has trained teams from companies like Intel and Lenskart, highlighting India's growing AI influence.

India is hosting the India–AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi from 16 to 20 February 2026. Around 17 heads of state, the United Nations chief, and several global tech CEOs are expected to attend the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi.

Who is Ansh Mehra? With over nearly 1 million followers across Instagram and YouTube, Ansh Mehra is an AI educator and the founder of The Cutting Edge Group, an AI venture founded in 2024. He is a computer science engineering graduate from Vellore Institute of Technology.

“I’m a CS Engineer turned Educator who’s now helping businesses adapt to new AI Tools & Workflows,” his website says.

Prior to establishing The Cutting Edge Group, Mehra worked at Zuddl as a Product Marketer, where he executed sales enablement assets, video scripts, and systems to maintain marketing assets, and introduced multiple AI tools to fast-track marketing efforts at the company, according to his LinkedIn profile. At Zuddl, he also served as Senior Product Designer. Mehra also interned at food delivery giant Swiggy as a UX Design intern.

Describing The Cutting Edge Group's activities, Mehra earlier told Mint, “Most companies that come to us have three key problems that they want solved: one, their employees are still using outdated tools for functions such as marketing, content creation and outreach; two, most of them are not using AI the way it should be; and three, giving the right prompts to ensure that privacy and security of individuals is maintained."

The Cutting Edge Group has taught AI & Productivity to teams for Microsoft, Intel, Dubai Future Foundation, Lenskart, Reliance Digital, Croma and Dubai Holdings, Mehra's website says.

India AI Impact Expo 2026 With the aim to turn imagination into action, the India AI Impact Expo 2026 is the country's platform for scaling AI from demonstrations to deployment and meet partners, discover solutions, and accelerate industry adoption.