Why AI spending isn't slowing down

AI reasoning models can easily use more than 100 times as much computing resources as conventional large language models, Nvidia’s vice president of product management for AI, Kari Briski, wrote in a recent blog post. That multiplier comes from reasoning models spending minutes or even hours talking to themselves—not all of which the user sees—in a long “chain of thought." The amount of computing resources used by a model is proportional to the number of words generated, so a reasoning model that generates 100 times as many words to answer a question will use that much more electricity and other resources.