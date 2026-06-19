Why Apple’s war chest can’t win the memory war

But Apple’s devices already occupy a relatively premium tier, with its various iPhone configurations alone now averaging a price tag over $1,100. So any significant price increase runs the risk of hurting demand just as Apple needs its hardware products to drive its artificial-intelligence efforts. At its developers conference earlier this month, Apple disclosed that some of the most powerful new AI capabilities coming out this year will only be available on three of its most recent iPhone models—which already carry an average price tag of $1,369.