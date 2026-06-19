Why Apple’s war chest can’t win the memory war

Apple can afford the memory chips that it needs. But the fact that it’s getting harder says something significant about the severity of the memory crunch—and how one of the world’s richest companies can still end up at a disadvantage.
After months of speculation about what the consumer-electronics giant might do in the face of soaring costs for memory chips, Apple now says it will be raising prices on its products. Chief Executive Tim Cook told The Wall Street Journal that the company has been trying to mitigate the “huge increases” in memory costs without passing them on to its customers, but “the situation has become unsustainable.”
That is a humbling admission from a company long accustomed to running the table on its suppliers. Apple’s prowess at managing its supply chain has allowed the company to command superior gross profit margins relative to other major sellers of tech hardware.