Why Big Tech Is Still Minding Its Bills

Not hurting, in other words. But the two clearly aren’t feeling a license to spend freely either. Google began laying off hundreds of employees this week across several divisions, including its Google Voice assistant and device businesses that include Nest and Fitbit, according to a report Thursday by The Wall Street Journal. Amazon is also laying off employees in the hundreds, mostly in its Prime Video, MGM Studios and Twitch businesses. Neither company disclosed the exact numbers, though the latest cuts are much smaller than reductions in 2023, which saw Google laid off 12,000 workers and Amazon cut loose more than 18,000.