Why Big Tech Is Still Minding Its Bills

Even the deepest pockets have their limits.
Even the deepest pockets have their limits.
Amazon and Google-parent Alphabet sit on a combined $184 billion in cash and short-term investments. Those two, along with big tech peers Microsoft, Apple and Facebook-parent Meta Platforms, hold the highest such balances among nonbanking companies on the S&P 500, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Amazon and Alphabet are also currently generating just under $95 billion combined in annual free cash flow.
Amazon and Google-parent Alphabet sit on a combined $184 billion in cash and short-term investments. Those two, along with big tech peers Microsoft, Apple and Facebook-parent Meta Platforms, hold the highest such balances among nonbanking companies on the S&P 500, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Amazon and Alphabet are also currently generating just under $95 billion combined in annual free cash flow.
Not hurting, in other words. But the two clearly aren’t feeling a license to spend freely either. Google began laying off hundreds of employees this week across several divisions, including its Google Voice assistant and device businesses that include Nest and Fitbit, according to a report Thursday by The Wall Street Journal. Amazon is also laying off employees in the hundreds, mostly in its Prime Video, MGM Studios and Twitch businesses. Neither company disclosed the exact numbers, though the latest cuts are much smaller than reductions in 2023, which saw Google laid off 12,000 workers and Amazon cut loose more than 18,000.
Now might seem an odd time for cuts. Amazon and Google have crawled out of the postpandemic slump that crimped sales in 2023, with marked improvements in their core businesses of e-commerce and online advertising, respectively. In the coming fourth-quarter earnings season, Amazon is expected to report revenue growth of 11% year over year compared with 9% growth in the same period last year, while Alphabet’s growth is seen jumping from 1% to 12% for the same period, according to consensus estimates from FactSet.
But tech giants like Google, Amazon, Microsoft and Meta are also engaged in an expensive arms race to build up generative artificial-intelligence services. Those services started coming online this past year and will face an important test this year. Namely, will big corporate customers and consumers pay up for ChatGPT-like capabilities to enhance applications such as web search, writing documents, creating images and running spreadsheets?
Most analysts expect that answer to be: Yes, but it will take time. Combined revenue for Amazon, Microsoft and the Google and Facebook parent companies is expected to grow 12% this calendar year compared with an estimated 11% in 2023, according to FactSet data. In a report Thursday, Morgan Stanley cited a recent survey of chief information officers finding that most don’t expect to have their first AI projects in production until the second half of this year or beyond.
That report further recommended that investors “exhibit patience for enterprise technology cycles to play out around Gen AI." Likewise, Karl Keirstead of UBS noted Thursday that “it was clear from our conversations that a year after the AI hype cycle kicked in, actual enterprise spend on AI remains modest and early-stage."
Maintaining profit margins will thus be paramount this year—especially after the drubbing that Big Tech’s earnings took in 2022, when pandemic-era expansions hit a wall of slumping revenue growth. Amazon and Alphabet are both expected to boost their annual operating margins by at least 1 percentage point in 2024. And Wall Street already expects Amazon to show a record-high annual operating margin of 6% for 2023.
Amazon and Google have another thing in common this year, in that both are going to be judged sharply relative to Microsoft. The software giant’s close partnership with ChatGPT-creator OpenAI, and its aggressive adoption of generative-AI technology in its products, has given it the perceived early lead in the AI race. Microsoft’s revenue is expected to rise 14% in calendar year 2024 compared with 11% to 12% growth for Alphabet and Amazon, respectively.
AI hype has also fueled Microsoft’s stock price, putting the company back on the cusp of overtaking Apple as the most valuable U.S. company, with its market value now more than a trillion dollars higher than its two closest AI peers. Amazon and Google have little choice but to spend their billions wisely.
Write to Dan Gallagher at dan.gallagher@wsj.com