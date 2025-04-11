Why Chinese AI has stunned the world

Alibaba’s openness is not a coincidence, says Eiso Kant, the co-founder of Poolside, a firm based in Portugal that makes an AI tool for coders. Chinese labs are engaged in a battle for the same talent as the rest of the industry, he notes. “If you’re a researcher considering moving abroad, what’s the one thing the Western labs can’t give you? We can’t open up our stuff any more. We’re keeping everything under lock and key, because of the nature of the race we’re in." Even if engineers at Chinese firms are not the first to discover a technique, they are often the first to publish it, says Mr Kant. “If you want to see any of the secret techniques come out, follow the Chinese open-source researchers. They publish everything and they’re doing an amazing job at it." The paper that accompanied the release of v3 listed 139 authors by name, Mr Lane notes. Such acclaim may be more appealing than toiling in obscurity at an American lab.