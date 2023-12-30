Why companies still want in-house data centres

Many manufacturers are creating “digital twins" of their brick-and-mortar factories, to detect problems, reduce down- time and improve efficiency. They are also constantly tweaking new products under development, often using data streaming in from existing products out in the world. For all such purposes data need to be analysed in as close to real time as possible, ideally with no “jitter" (inconsistency of data transfer), data loss or service outages, all of which are surprisingly common in the public cloud. Many firms also prefer to keep any data on which they train their AI models close to their chest. Giordano Albertazzi, chief executive of Vertiv, which provides data-centre infrastructure, thinks this may become a competitive advantage.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}