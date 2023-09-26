Why Do Employees Keep Ignoring Workplace Cybersecurity Rules?
SummaryPeople are able to justify their bad behavior with rationalizations. Companies need to tackle the lies we tell ourselves head on.
Companies spend a lot of time making sure employees know the rules regarding cybersecurity. They cajole, they beg, they threaten. They make them take classes, sign forms, watch videos.
