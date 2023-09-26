Why Do Employees Keep Ignoring Workplace Cybersecurity Rules?

Second, if holding a training course isn’t practical or feasible, organizations can call out neutralization techniques in messages sent to employees. In one study, 200 working professionals were presented with hypothetical scenarios in which an individual used either a “defense of necessity" or “denial of injury" rationalization to violate a security policy. They were then asked the likelihood that they would behave the same way in a similar situation. Half of the scenarios included a message that directly undermined the specific neutralization techniques used, such as: “Even though people believe that sharing passwords can be justified under certain circumstances without any real consequences, adherence to this policy is important; sharing of passwords should not be justified for any reason."