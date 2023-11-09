Why is it hard to catch those who make deepfakes?
Summary
- A deepfake is more sophisticated than basic morphed content. As a result, they require more data—typically of facial and physical expressions—as well as powerful hardware and software tools.
NEW DELHI : With AI tools becoming more accessible, deepfakes are a rising threat in audio, video and photo formats. But, catching the actual perpetrators is next to impossible, thanks to how cyber tools allow people to obfuscate the traces of origin. Mint explains why: