Why is it hard to catch those who make deepfakes?

What tech tactics do deepfake makers use?

Deepfakes are very hard to trace because of how the internet works. Most individuals who create deepfakes have specific malicious intent, and plenty of tools to hide the original content. Following the digital footprint can lead you to an internet protocol (IP) address that is often placed by a perpetrator to mislead potential investigations and searches. Those who create deepfakes use advanced tactics to remove any digital signature of their location that can lead investigations to them—thus keeping their identity anonymous.