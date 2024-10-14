Why lasers could be kryptonite for drones

Earlier this year the U.S. Army shot down a number of hostile drones in the Middle East using a weapon long dismissed as more science fiction than reality—the laser.

After decades of costly, problematic development, a growing number of countries from the U.K. to South Korea say they have harnessed the technology for military use.

The role of lasers is likely to be narrow for the foreseeable future because of their large energy needs, limited range and problems with bad weather. But militaries say the new weapons could prove an effective way to shoot down drones, a key task as they look for cheaper ways to counter a proliferation of unmanned aerial vehicles, or UAVs, in combat.

Laser weapons shoot highly concentrated beams of light that deliver intense heat to their target. The beams, which travel at the speed of light, cut through metal to destroy engines, fuel tanks, electronics and other key parts of a target or can be used to “dazzle," or blind, their sensors and cameras.

“The old adage that lasers were five years from being amazing and always will be, that is changing," said Doug Bush, the U.S. Army’s assistant secretary for acquisitions, logistics and technology.

“Lasers for counter drone (warfare) may have met their moment," he said.

The U.S. has successfully deployed lasers at various places in the Middle East to shoot down UAVs, according to Bush. The U.S. Army declined to detail the operations.

Military lasers have gained ground in recent years because of advances in the technology, and a growing need to find more cost-effective weapons amid the increasing threat from drones.

The U.S. and its allies typically shoot down low-cost drones with missiles that can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars apiece. Lasers are cheaper to operate—energy is the main cost—and don’t run out of ammunition provided there is a power supply.

For example, the U.K. government says the cost of operating its DragonFire laser is less than $13 a shot. Britain announced the weapon to much fanfare earlier this year, lauding its ability to hit a target the size of a coin from a kilometer away.

Militaries are also exploring other new options to counter drones, including high-power microwave devices that can disrupt or even fry the electronics of aerial threats.

The path to laser weapons has been long and costly. Militaries have been experimenting with using lasers since U.S. physicists created them in the early 1960s.

Over the past two decades, the U.S. Navy tried a host of different systems without putting any into regular combat.

In the late 1990s, the U.S. Air Force and Boeing built a 12,000-pound laser that they shoehorned into a 747 aircraft. The so-called Airborne Laser was intended to shoot down planes and missiles that were hundreds of miles away but it faced numerous problems.

One challenge was generating the huge amount of energy needed to produce a powerful beam over long distances, said Subrata Ghoshroy, an expert on laser technology who in 1997 presented a critical report on the project to a congressional committee. Any blemish on lenses that the laser passed through would also distort the beam, he said.

The Airborne Laser project was canceled after a decade having cost some $6 billion.

Since then, laser technology has improved, making it more viable for militaries.

One significant advancement has been the use of fiber lasers, first developed by the telecoms industry, said Paul Gray, a business development executive at QinetiQ, a British company that helped develop the DragonFire weapon.

Fiber lasers amplify and focus light from hundreds of strands into a single beam. Earlier systems often relied on hazardous chemicals or gases to generate lasers.

Systems are also getting more compact. At a counterdrone technology contest held earlier this year by the Canadian military, officials said they were astounded at the small size of the lasers on show. A decade ago, laser makers would have turned up with huge power generators, said Lt. Col. Chris Labbé, head of the counter-uncrewed systems office of the Canadian Armed Forces.

The contest’s winner was a laser from Australia’s AIM Defence, which used a generator the size of a filing cabinet.

Despite recent breakthroughs, lasers still have many of the same limitations, Ghoshroy and other experts say. Several nations have also boasted of laser capabilities that have yet to be deployed.

Israel has long touted its Iron Beam laser but its maker, Rafeal, says the system isn’t scheduled to be operational until the end of 2025. In the near term, laser weapons aren’t likely to defend against the sort of missile barrages Israel has recently faced, given missiles travel at high-speeds and laser weapons have a short range.

Russia has said it has used its laser system in Ukraine to hit targets 3 miles away. Ukraine says it hasn’t seen evidence of this.

The U.S. Department of Defense still spends about $1 billion annually on developing lasers and other so-called directed-energy weapons, according to the U.S. Government Accountability Office.

The U.S. Navy has already deployed a laser made by Lockheed Martin on a destroyer while Britain’s Royal Navy has said it plans to field the U.K.’s DragonFire weapon in 2027, five years earlier than initially scheduled.

U.S. forces are also working on a range of other systems, including a laser that can deliver more than 300 kilowatts of energy.

In the Middle East, the U.S. is trialing two that can be mounted on vehicles. One, capable of firing beams of 50 kW, has been placed onto a Stryker armored vehicle while another 20 kW system is being trialed on lighter vehicles.

Generating 50 kW of electricity for one shot is the equivalent of almost 6% of what the average U.S. household uses in an entire month.

Keeping large amounts of energy focused on a target has long been the problem. Laser systems typically give off a lot of heat, with some systems losing up to 75% of the energy they generate, according to GAO.

Absorbing or transferring that heat adds bulk, making lasers less mobile.

The U.S. Army has struggled to incorporate its 50 kW system onto a vehicle. Aside from heat dissipation, the laser-equipped vehicles suffer more wear and tear when moving around, Bush told a Senate Armed Services Subcommittee earlier this year.

Britain’s DragonFire laser requires a generator so large it is housed in a 20ft container, which needs to be placed on a ship or truck.

While Australia’s AIM Defence made its laser compact, the weapon shoots less than a mile. Such a short range would leave little margin for error when defending against a fast drone attack.

Lasers’ biggest problem, though, may be the weather. Any rain, cloud, dust, wind or turbulence can absorb the beam and scatter it, experts say.

When South Korea tested a laser against a group of drones in July, the system failed to immediately identify and track one of the targets when clouds appeared. An official told reporters at the time that the laser’s performance deteriorates in poor weather.

QinetiQ’s Gray says weather such as strong winds can also affect the accuracy of more traditional weapons, and that laser technology will continue to improve.

“Drones, that is an entry-level performance for the technology," he said.

