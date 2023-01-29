Why Lyft is headed for its own recession

Lyft continues to assert that its focus on ride-share eventually will pay off relative to Uber’s more diversified business, which includes food delivery, but there are hidden costs to consider. The Jefferies analysis shows insurance costs alone were nearly 27% of Lyft’s revenue last year versus less than 9% of Uber’s. There are two reasons for this, according to the firm: First, vehicle insurance costs more in the U.S. than it does internationally, where Uber does a significant portion of its business; second, it costs more to insure a car that carries passengers than one that carries food.