Why our love affair with Tinder might never quite end

It is worth noting that even Tinder has evolved to include more thorough matching features and search options so that users can also seek matches by commonality. But the basic “swipe right" feature Tinder coined remains front and center of the app. That probably won’t change: Similarities, it seems, might be helpful but certainly aren’t sufficient for a lasting match. The same 2008 study actually found that, when explicitly asked, more than 85% of respondents said they actually preferred a complementary partner over a similar one.