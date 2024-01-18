Technology
Why smart home firms need a smarter pivot
Madhurima Nandy 10 min read 18 Jan 2024, 08:10 PM IST
Summary
- Home automation products have been around for well over a decade with patchy adoption. What’s wrong?
Bengaluru: Search for ‘smart home’ on Amazon. The scroll down the page appears never ending with Chinese, American and Indian products jostling for attention. Alexa smart speaker with LED display and Bluetooth; video door phone from Godrej; smart Wi-Fi retrofit switch from Arcnics; Un1que’s wireless doorbell; Tapo smart door and window contact sensor; fan control module from iSpaze.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less