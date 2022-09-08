Why sports teams could be a big target for hackers

Messrs. Luhnow and Hinch couldn’t be reached, and the Astros didn’t respond to requests for comment. In a statement at the time, Mr. Luhnow adamantly denied any knowledge of the Astros’ sign-stealing. “I am deeply upset that I wasn’t informed of any misconduct because I would have stopped it," he said. Mr. Hinch, meanwhile, said at the time that “while the evidence consistently showed I didn’t endorse or participate in the sign-stealing practices, I failed to stop them, and I am deeply sorry." In a statement to the The Wall Street Journal at the time, Mr. Crane said, “I am deeply sorry. I understand that I am ultimately responsible for this team, and I am entirely focused on implementing changes in our organization that will ensure that this never happens again."