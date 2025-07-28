Why you should use a password manager for all your secrets, not just logins
Nicole Nguyen , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 28 Jul 2025, 01:42 PM IST
Summary
Consolidate your personal data with your passwords for convenience and security.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
I have espoused the virtue of password managers in many, many columns. Believe it or not, there’s actually another benefit: they offer quick access to all your secrets, not just passwords.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story