Why you should use a password manager for all your secrets, not just logins

Picking a password manager

If you already have a password manager, you can skip to the next section. That is, unless you use Microsoft Authenticator: the company will get rid of stored passwords on Aug. 1. I’ve covered the basics before, but some points are worth reiterating.Cybercrime keeps growing. Americans lost $16 billion to identity theft, data breaches and other crimes last year, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. To stay safe, you need a unique password for every account.