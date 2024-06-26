Why you shouldn’t buy an iPhone this summer. All the reasons, from A to I.

Maybe your phone’s battery dies every time you so much as glance at it. If you can’t hold off a few months, go to an Apple Store or a repair shop to get a replacement battery. It shouldn’t cost more than $100, and you’ll likely make back that money when you trade in your phone. Same goes for screen repairs. Refurbished phones are an option, but there might be better deals on those in September, too. My only iPhone green light? The iPhone SE. Everything about it is old, but it may be your last chance to get a home button.