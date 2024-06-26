Why you shouldn’t buy an iPhone this summer. All the reasons, from A to I.

Things you can’t easily silence:
Things you can’t easily silence:
• A bird outside your window at 5 a.m.
Look, I wouldn’t have to keep repeating my iPhone No-Buy Rule™ if everyone just listened to me—or if Apple didn’t keep giving us reasons to hold off. And this year, the company gave us a big one.
Apple Intelligence, the company’s just-announced artificial-intelligence software, requires brand spankin’ new hardware. When the features start to roll out this fall, you’ll need an iPhone 15 Pro or 15 Pro Max—or, presumably, any of the new iPhone 16 models due in September. As for iPads and Macs, they must have an M chip.
AI is going to change how we shop for Apple products, and tech in general. (See Microsoft’s recent Copilot+ laptops, too.)
I get it. Some of you don’t give an app about an AI phone. There are other reasons to be cautious when summer Apple picking. Apple Watch and AirPod announcements often come in the fall, too. An Apple spokesman declined to comment about any future products.
“Lady, I’ll buy when I want to buy." That’s how some have replied to this column in years past. Live your life, but you’ll miss out on the two S’s: savings and software. Apple typically drops the price on older models in the fall and the trade-in deals go bananas. And waiting a couple of months for the latest model often means you get the benefit of software updates for an additional year or more.
Not all Apple products are on my no-buy list, though. Here’s the rundown.
iPhone
Apple Intelligence includes a long list of tools: an emoji generator, a smarter Siri, text summarization, built-in ChatGPT support and more. But why do you need a new phone for it? Two theories.
Theory 1: AI software, especially on-device tools that generate images and transcribe speech, needs better processors and more memory.
“You could in theory run these models on a very old device but it would be so slow, it wouldn’t be useful," John Giannandrea, the Apple senior vice president overseeing AI strategy, said in a recent interview with Daring Fireball’s John Gruber.
Theory 2: Apple wants cold hard cash. Restricting coveted features from older models makes people break out their wallets—and can drive an upgrade supercycle. Apple executives have said that’s not the case, and on Wednesday the company is releasing a paper saying it designs products for longevity.
AI aside, the high-end Pro models are expected to get a redesigned camera system and even bigger screens this year. Anticipate the non-Pro models getting the Action Button—the shortcut added to the Pros last year.
Maybe your phone’s battery dies every time you so much as glance at it. If you can’t hold off a few months, go to an Apple Store or a repair shop to get a replacement battery. It shouldn’t cost more than $100, and you’ll likely make back that money when you trade in your phone. Same goes for screen repairs. Refurbished phones are an option, but there might be better deals on those in September, too. My only iPhone green light? The iPhone SE. Everything about it is old, but it may be your last chance to get a home button.
iPad
Time to play iPad-opoly, where you roll the dice and hope you land on the right tablet! Apple updated most of its lineup in May, and picking the correct one can be tough.
The new $999-and-up iPad Pro, which I reviewed, has an M4 chip and a sharp OLED display. The iPad Air, starting at $599, got an M2 chip. Both come in 11- and 13-inch sizes—and will get Apple Intelligence. Pass Go, collect $200!
The basic iPad got a price cut, so it now starts at $349. It’s a good value for basic needs, but its old A14 Bionic chip means no AI for you! And same goes for the iPad Mini, which hasn’t been updated in ages. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says the three-year-old tablet is due for a refresh, but not until late this year at the earliest.
Mac
The M3-powered, 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros aren’t a bad buy right now. Heck, I just bought one in January. But proceed with caution. Apple gave an M4 chip to the new iPad Pro, so it’s only a matter of time before it does the same with high-end MacBooks. (Look for iMac, Mac Mini and Mac Studio chip upgrades in the next year, too.)
The 13- and 15-inch MacBook Airs were updated in March with new M3 chips. So thumbs-up on those, especially if you’re a student. Apple has back-to-school deals through Sept. 30. And yes, all these Macs qualify for Apple Intelligence.
Apple Watch
Usually, I’d tell you an Apple Watch is an Apple Watch is an Apple Watch. Yet this year, the company celebrates a decade since the wearable’s unveiling, and we expect a new design at the fall iPhone event. The big Apple Watch Ultra will likely get a smaller update, too.
Also likely: new health features, including sensors for hypertension and sleep apnea, per Bloomberg.
AirPods and more
The last time Apple updated the regular AirPods ($169 for the third-generation) and the $549 AirPods Max headphones, the pyramids were still being built. (Fine, three and four years ago, respectively.) Reports indicate that the non-Pro earbuds will get a new design, an updated case, USB-C charging and active noise cancellation.
As for the AirPods Max headphones, the future is a little murkier. A shift to USB-C charging seems obvious. Unless that price drops, I am sticking with my Sony WH-1000XM4, which has an actual headphone jack when I need it.
There aren’t any concrete reports on the next AirPods Pro so buy away.
HomePods and Apple TVs? Both are looking long in the tooth, but Apple doesn’t mess with these much. Plus, there are loads of good options from the competition. I recently just bought two Sonos Era speakers, and Roku still offers a great video-streaming value.
I’ve spent some time pondering the Vision Pro. If you were going to buy Apple’s $3,500 headset, you’d already have it. It’s squarely aimed at developers and die-hards wanting a peek at the future. Everyone else is sensibly waiting for future iterations that are smaller, lighter, cooler—and cheaper.
If you’re intrigued by the face computer, go to an Apple Store and try it out. If leaving empty-handed feels weird, buy Apple’s $19 polishing cloth. Actually, better hold off on that, too. Despite its soft, nonabrasive material, it’s not compatible with Apple Intelligence.
