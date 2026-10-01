Wi-Fi 5 vs Wi-Fi 6: The real reason I upgraded my home router this year

For the last few months, my evenings had a familiar pattern: a video call would freeze right when someone was mid-sentence, the smart TV would buffer during the one episode I actually had time to watch and my handset would quietly drop from Wi-Fi to mobile data without even warning me. I kept blaming my broadband plan. It took an embarrassingly long time to realise the actual problem was sitting quietly in the corner of my living room, a five-year-old dual-band router that simply couldn't keep up with how many devices my home had accumulated. This is the story of why I finally replaced it, what changed once I did and what I'd tell anyone eyeing a router upgrade during the festival sale.
When I bought my old router, my home had maybe four devices connecting to it regularly. Fast forward to now, and between five smartphones, a laptop, a smart TV, a couple of smart plugs and a smartwatch that insists on syncing constantly, I was well past a dozen devices fighting for the same bandwidth. Older routers weren't built with this kind of device density in mind and mine was starting to show it in exactly the ways you'd expect: slower speeds during peak hours, more dropped connections, and noticeably weaker coverage in the bedroom furthest from the router.
The technical explanation for Wi-Fi 6 can get dense quickly, so here's the version that actually matters to a regular user. Older routers largely talk to one device at a time in quick succession, which feels fine with a handful of gadgets but starts to strain once you cross into double digits. Wi-Fi 6 routers use something called OFDMA, which essentially lets the router communicate with multiple devices simultaneously instead of queuing them up. In practice, this means less waiting, fewer stutters and a network that holds up much better as your device count grows, rather than degrading the moment your household gets busy.
Dual-band isn't a Wi-Fi 6 exclusive feature; my old router had it too, but it's worth explaining because it's still doing important work. The 2.4GHz band travels further and pushes through walls better, which is why it's usually what your smart plugs and doorbell connect to, while the 5GHz band is faster but weaker over distance, ideal for laptops and streaming devices closer to the router. A dual-band Wi-Fi 6 router essentially takes this same sensible split and makes both bands handle traffic more efficiently, so you're not choosing between range and speed as much as you used to.
The biggest change wasn't top speed, it was consistency. Video calls stopped freezing during peak evening hours when everyone at home was streaming or on a call simultaneously. The bedroom that used to sit in a weak signal zone now holds a stable connection. And my smart home devices, which used to occasionally fall off the network entirely, have stayed reliably connected since the switch. None of this felt dramatic in the moment, but the absence of daily friction was hard to ignore once it was gone.
Honestly, yes. Wi-Fi 6 routers generally cost more than older Wi-Fi 5 models and that gap was enough to make me hesitate for a while. The festival sale narrowed that price difference considerably, enough that the upgrade stopped feeling like a splurge and started feeling like reasonable value for what I was getting. If your current router is already struggling, sale season is a genuinely sensible window to make the switch rather than paying full price later out of frustration.
If your home has grown busier with devices, if you regularly work from home on video calls, or if certain rooms have always had weak signal, a Wi-Fi 6 upgrade is likely to solve real, everyday annoyances. If you live alone with two or three devices and your current router hasn't given you any trouble, there's genuinely no rush. Buying based on what's new rather than what you actually need is how people end up with routers they never fully use.
Feature
Older Dual-Band Wi-Fi 5 Router
Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Router
Best for
Basic browsing, small households, light usage
Multiple connected devices, heavy streaming and work-from-home use
Speed on paper
Lower theoretical maximum speeds
Noticeably higher theoretical maximum speeds
Performance with many devices
Slows down as more devices connect
Handles many simultaneous devices far more smoothly
Efficiency
Talks to one device at a time per channel, mostly
Uses OFDMA to talk to multiple devices at once, reducing lag
Battery impact on gadgets
Standard
Slightly better, thanks to Target Wake Time reducing device wake-ups
Price
Cheaper, easy to find on sale
Costs more, though sale pricing narrows the gap
Future readiness
Ageing standard, fewer devices optimised for it
Matches modern phones, laptops and smart home gadgets
Main advantage
Lower cost, sufficient for light households
Stays smooth even as your device count grows
Main drawback
Struggles once your home fills up with smart devices
Higher upfront cost than a basic Wi-Fi 5 router
My old router didn't fail all at once; it just quietly stopped keeping up until the frustration became too obvious to ignore. Switching to a dual-band Wi-Fi 6 router during the festival sale fixed problems I'd been blaming on everything except the actual router. If your home has more devices than it did when you bought your current one, or if certain corners of your house have always had weak Wi-Fi, this is exactly the kind of upgrade worth timing around a good sale rather than waiting for the frustration to peak again.
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FAQs
Is a Wi-Fi 6 router worth buying if I have a normal broadband plan?
Yes, even on modest broadband speeds, a Wi-Fi 6 router handles multiple connected devices more efficiently, which reduces lag and buffering around the house, not just raw download speed.
Do I need Wi-Fi 6 supported devices to benefit from a Wi-Fi 6 router?
You get some benefit either way, since the router manages traffic better overall, but the biggest gains show up once you own a few Wi-Fi 6-compatible phones, laptops or smart devices.
What does dual-band actually mean on a router?
A dual-band router broadcasts on two frequencies, 2.4GHz for wider range and better wall penetration and 5GHz for faster speeds over shorter distances, letting devices connect to whichever suits them better.
Is festive sale season a good time to buy a router?
Generally yes, routers often see genuine price drops during major sales, making it a sensible window to upgrade if your current one is already struggling to keep up.
How do I know if my old router actually needs replacing?
Frequent dropped connections, slow speeds despite a good broadband plan, and dead zones in parts of your home are the clearest signs it is time for an upgrade.