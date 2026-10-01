Wi-Fi 5 vs Wi-Fi 6: The real reason I upgraded my home router this year

FAQs

Is a Wi-Fi 6 router worth buying if I have a normal broadband plan?

Yes, even on modest broadband speeds, a Wi-Fi 6 router handles multiple connected devices more efficiently, which reduces lag and buffering around the house, not just raw download speed.

Do I need Wi-Fi 6 supported devices to benefit from a Wi-Fi 6 router?

You get some benefit either way, since the router manages traffic better overall, but the biggest gains show up once you own a few Wi-Fi 6-compatible phones, laptops or smart devices.

What does dual-band actually mean on a router?

A dual-band router broadcasts on two frequencies, 2.4GHz for wider range and better wall penetration and 5GHz for faster speeds over shorter distances, letting devices connect to whichever suits them better.

Is festive sale season a good time to buy a router?

Generally yes, routers often see genuine price drops during major sales, making it a sensible window to upgrade if your current one is already struggling to keep up.

How do I know if my old router actually needs replacing?

Frequent dropped connections, slow speeds despite a good broadband plan, and dead zones in parts of your home are the clearest signs it is time for an upgrade.