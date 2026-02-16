Will AI eat into your jobs? The sharp divide between layoffs and evolution at India AI impact Summit

The emergence of artificial intelligence (AI) has drastically changed the lives of working professionals, with it increasingly serving as a productivity tool for white-collar jobs. The year 2025 was marked by AI-driven layoffs, fueling concerns among employees about whether AI might make their roles redundant.

Every debated issue tends to divide opinion, and artificial intelligence is no exception. As newer AI tools continue to emerge and attract attention, the gap between supporters and critics is only widening.

Several experts argue that AI could drive significant benefits, such as boosting productivity. However, they also stress that society must quickly adapt to these changes.

On the other hand, many critics - particularly those employed in repetitive or manual roles - view AI and robotics as disruptive technologies. They believe that, rather than creating opportunities, these advancements threaten job security and could lead to large-scale workforce displacement.

‘Build expertise, don’t fear AI’ At the India AI Impact Summit, Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Founder and Executive Vice Chairman of Info Edge, the company that owns Naukri.com, addressed these concerns and asserted that AI will not eliminate jobs but will significantly enhance productivity.

He acknowledged that while certain roles may disappear, many new opportunities will emerge. Addressing young professionals, he offered straightforward advice: “Don’t worry about policy. Just think about what you should do so that AI does not make you lose your job and instead helps you get one.”

His message was simple - build expertise. Learn how to use AI tools, experiment with them, and aim to become proficient in at least three AI platforms within three months. As he put it, "If you don’t do AI, AI will be done to you.”

AI as a ‘capability multiplier’ Sateesh Seetharamiah, CEO of EdgeVerve, described AI as a “capability multiplier.” While he acknowledged that productivity improvements are undeniable, he emphasised that “ultimately there has to be a human being to take accountability”.

According to him, employment itself is not under threat — rather, “the nature of jobs will change”.

'AI will unbundle jobs' Vineet Nayar, Founder-Chairman of Sampark Foundation and former CEO of HCLTech, presented a balanced yet stark outlook. He suggested that automation could eliminate nearly half of existing jobs, but an equivalent number of new roles may also be created. The key challenge, he noted, is ensuring workers develop the right skills to remain relevant.

Echoing a similar sentiment, Puneet Chandok, President of Microsoft India and South Asia, said that artificial intelligence will not eliminate employment but reshape it. Speaking at the AI Impact Summit 2026, he stated: “AI will not kill jobs; AI will unbundle jobs.”

Explaining his point, he said, “Your job is a bundle of tasks. My job is a bundle of tasks. What AI will do is unbundle it. It will break it apart. All the transactional stuff that you do — the things that feel like work. I sent 50 emails, updated three trackers, and attended seven meetings. It feels like work. It’s not really work. AI will take that away.”

According to Chandok, this shift will require individuals to redefine their roles around higher-value capabilities.