Will AI help or hurt workers? One 26-year-old found an unexpected answer.
Justin Lahart , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 29 Dec 2024, 07:37 PM IST
SummaryNew research shows AI made some workers more productive — but less happy.
Daron Acemoglu, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor who recently won the Nobel Prize in economics, worries that artificial intelligence will worsen income inequality and not do all that much for productivity. His friend and colleague David Autor is more hopeful, believing that AI could do just the opposite.
