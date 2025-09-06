Will AI take the jobs of coders, prompt engineers by 2030? Experts weigh in

Artificial intelligence (AI) could make almost all human jobs redundant by 2030, warns Roman Yampolskiy, a computer science professor at the University of Louisville. His stark warning comes as businesses worldwide increasingly adopt AI tools to reduce costs and increase profits.

Will Coders and Engineers Be Safe? According to Yampolskiy, even skilled workers such as coders and prompt engineers may not escape the wave of automation. "We're looking at a world where we have levels of unemployment we've never seen before. Not talking about 10 per cent unemployment, which is scary, but 99 per cent," he said on The Diary of a CEO podcast. He predicts that artificial general intelligence (AGI) could arrive as early as 2027.

What Will Happen After AGI Arrives? Three years after AGI becomes a reality, the labour market could collapse, as AI systems and humanoid robots make hiring humans uneconomical. “If I can just get, you know, a $20 subscription or a free model to do what an employee does. First, anything on a computer will be automated. And next, I think humanoid robots are maybe 5 years behind. So in five years, all the physical labour can also be automated,” Yampolskiy explained.

If Yampolskiy’s predictions come to pass, roles such as analysts, accountants, teachers, and even podcasters could be replaced by software, while trades like plumbing and driving may be taken over by machines by the 2030s.

He specifically mentioned professions once considered future-proof, including coding and "prompt engineering." "AI is way better at designing prompts for other AIs than any human," he said. "So that's gone."

He also stressed that jobs provide more than income—they give people structure, status and community. If employment disappears, society will need to find new ways to provide these essentials. "All jobs will be automated, then there is no plan B. You cannot retrain," he added.

Are Others Raising the Same Alarm? Yampolskiy is not alone in his concerns. Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic, recently warned that AI could eliminate 50 per cent of entry-level white-collar jobs within five years. He criticised governments for underestimating the threat. "We, as the producers of this technology, have a duty and an obligation to be honest about what is coming. I don't think this is on people's radar," said Amodei.

He added, "Most of them are unaware that this is about to happen. It sounds crazy, and people just don't believe it."

Similarly, Mo Gawdat, former chief business officer at Google X, predicted that the "hell" would begin as early as 2027, with AI wiping out white-collar jobs across the board—including software developers, CEOs, and podcasters.