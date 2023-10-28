Apple to unveil new MacBooks at 'Scary Fast' event, no new iPads until spring, report.

California based Apple has recently announced the 'Scary Fast' event, scheduled for October 30 at 5:00 PM PT. The event is highly anticipated, with the spotlight firmly on MacBooks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Leading up to the Scary Fast event, Apple enthusiasts globally are curious about whether the tech giant will unveil the refreshed iPads and AirPods this Halloween season. According to a Bloomberg report, while Apple usually releases updated iPads together with Macs, the company does not intend to launch new tablets until spring.

Reportedly, Apple is in the process of developing an iPad Pro equipped with an M3 chip, alongside updated editions of the iPad Air, iPad mini, and the basic iPad. Earlier this month, the company unveiled a more affordable Apple Pencil. Similarly, the AirPods are not scheduled for an update until the following year. There are plans for new budget-friendly models and AirPods Max headphones set to release towards the end of 2024, adds the report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Additionally, the updates for the AirPods Pro are also slated for 2025, indicates the report.

Notably, the highlight of the new Apple event is expected to be the launch of the new M3 chipset, which will run on 3-nanometer processors and bring significant improvements over the M2 lineup that was released in June 2022.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurnman reported that Apple is likely to unveil two new MacBook Pros, codenamed J514 and J516, powered by the M3 Pro and M3 Max processors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apple is reportedly testing different versions of the 12-core M3 Pro processor, which will include six high-performance cores and six efficiency cores. Another M3 Pro chipset could have 14 main cores, including 10 high-performance cores, 4 efficiency cores and 20 graphics cores.

Meanwhile, a top-of-the-range M3 Max chipset could come with 16 main cores, including 12 high-performance cores, 4 efficiency cores and 40 graphics cores. The iPhone maker is also planning to offer more upgraded RAM variants, including a 24GB and 48GB options.

