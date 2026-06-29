Will iPhone 17 Pro Max cost nearly ₹2 lakh in India? Leak suggests so

Apple may be preparing to raise the prices of its iPhone 17 series in India, according to a new leak shared by tipster Sanju Choudhary. The rumoured price revision is said to affect the iPhone 17, iPhone 17e, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, with the highest-end model reportedly seeing an increase of up to ₹35,000.
Apple has not confirmed the leaked information, and the reported prices remain speculative.
The leak suggests that the standard iPhone 17 could be priced at ₹94,900, up from ₹82,990. The iPhone 17e is tipped to increase from ₹64,900 to ₹74,900, while the iPhone Air could reportedly cost ₹1,34,900 instead of ₹1,19,900.
The biggest changes are expected for the Pro variants. The iPhone 17 Pro, currently priced at ₹1,34,900, could reportedly retail between ₹1,54,900 and ₹1,69,900. The iPhone 17 Pro Max may be priced between ₹1,84,900 and ₹1,99,900, compared with its current price of ₹1,49,900.
If the leak proves accurate, Apple's flagship smartphones would become significantly more expensive for buyers in India.
According to the report, Apple has so far refrained from increasing iPhone prices despite the ongoing memory supply situation. However, the company recently increased the prices of several products in India, including select MacBooks, iPads and the HomePod, fuelling speculation that wider price revisions may be on the way.
Separate reports have also indicated that Apple could charge higher prices for the future iPhone 18 series, suggesting the company may be following a long-term pricing strategy rather than introducing a one-time increase.
Customers planning to buy an iPhone 17-series device may be able to avoid the reported price hike during the upcoming Flipkart GOAT Sale. Flipkart has teased discounted prices across the lineup, although the offers are expected to be available only for a limited period and may require eligible bank cards.
The platform has listed the iPhone 17 at ₹70,990, the iPhone 17 Pro at ₹1,12,900 and the iPhone 17 Pro Max at ₹1,27,900. The iPhone Air has been teased at ₹95,900, while the iPhone 17e could be available for ₹60,900. Older models, including the iPhone 16 series and the iPhone 15, are also expected to receive discounts during the sale.
Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity. <br><br> With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture. <br><br> She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes. <br><br> Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.
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