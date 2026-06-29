Will iPhone 17 Pro Max cost nearly ₹2 lakh in India? Leak suggests so

Apple may be preparing to raise the prices of its iPhone 17 series in India, according to a new leak shared by tipster Sanju Choudhary. The rumoured price revision is said to affect the iPhone 17, iPhone 17e, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, with the highest-end model reportedly seeing an increase of up to ₹35,000.
Apple has not confirmed the leaked information, and the reported prices remain speculative.
The leak suggests that the standard iPhone 17 could be priced at ₹94,900, up from ₹82,990. The iPhone 17e is tipped to increase from ₹64,900 to ₹74,900, while the iPhone Air could reportedly cost ₹1,34,900 instead of ₹1,19,900.
The biggest changes are expected for the Pro variants. The iPhone 17 Pro, currently priced at ₹1,34,900, could reportedly retail between ₹1,54,900 and ₹1,69,900. The iPhone 17 Pro Max may be priced between ₹1,84,900 and ₹1,99,900, compared with its current price of ₹1,49,900.
If the leak proves accurate, Apple's flagship smartphones would become significantly more expensive for buyers in India.
According to the report, Apple has so far refrained from increasing iPhone prices despite the ongoing memory supply situation. However, the company recently increased the prices of several products in India, including select MacBooks, iPads and the HomePod, fuelling speculation that wider price revisions may be on the way.
Separate reports have also indicated that Apple could charge higher prices for the future iPhone 18 series, suggesting the company may be following a long-term pricing strategy rather than introducing a one-time increase.
Customers planning to buy an iPhone 17-series device may be able to avoid the reported price hike during the upcoming Flipkart GOAT Sale. Flipkart has teased discounted prices across the lineup, although the offers are expected to be available only for a limited period and may require eligible bank cards.
The platform has listed the iPhone 17 at ₹70,990, the iPhone 17 Pro at ₹1,12,900 and the iPhone 17 Pro Max at ₹1,27,900. The iPhone Air has been teased at ₹95,900, while the iPhone 17e could be available for ₹60,900. Older models, including the iPhone 16 series and the iPhone 15, are also expected to receive discounts during the sale.