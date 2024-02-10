Will Nokia make a comeback? 17 new models spark speculation amid branding shift to HMD Global
HMD Global has reportedly listed 17 new Nokia models on the IMEI website, sparking speculation about their features and potential debut at Mobile World Congress 2024.
In a surprising turn of events, HMD Global has left the tech community buzzing with speculation after 17 new Nokia models were reportedly spotted on the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) website. This development comes amid HMD Global's recent decision to drop the Nokia branding from its online presence, redirecting Nokia.com to HMD.com and changing the @nokiamobile Twitter handle to @HMDglobal.