In a surprising turn of events, HMD Global has left the tech community buzzing with speculation after 17 new Nokia models were reportedly spotted on the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) website. This development comes amid HMD Global's recent decision to drop the Nokia branding from its online presence, redirecting Nokia.com to HMD.com and changing the @nokiamobile Twitter handle to @HMDglobal.

The models, listed with distinctive numbers ranging from TA-1603 to TA-1628, have piqued the curiosity of enthusiasts and industry experts alike, reported GSMChina. While details about these purported smartphones remain elusive, speculations are rife that they could include various RAM and storage variants or entirely different models altogether. Moreover, the report also suggests that a few of these mysterious models might make their debut at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona, scheduled from February 26 to February 29.

The report does not delve into specific features or specifications of these potential Nokia-branded smartphones. However, it is worth noting that Nokia signed a 10-year deal with HMD Global in 2016, set to expire in 2026. This suggests that new Nokia models could continue entering the market until the expiration of the agreement, reported Gadgets 360.

In addition to the Nokia models, the IMEI website has also reportedly listed nine new HMD-branded handsets. The nature of these models remains ambiguous, as they could either be distinct devices or variations in terms of RAM and storage configurations for a primary model. Among the leaked HMD models, one with the codename N159V has surfaced, showcasing a mid-range offering in a sleek black colorway with a dual rear camera module and LED flash.

An additional leak has hinted at an upcoming HMD smartphone, showcasing an eye-catching vibrant blue color. The device is said to boast a powerful 108MP primary rear camera, accompanied by optical image stabilization (OIS) support.

As tech enthusiasts eagerly await official announcements from HMD Global, the industry remains abuzz with speculation about the potential launch of these Nokia and HMD-branded smartphones in the near future.

