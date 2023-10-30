Wireless Companies are Getting More Money out of Your Older Phone

Cellphone carriers, once dependent on new device sales, are turning to price increases and premium service plans to boost profits.

U.S. wireless companies are showing they can still upsell customers in no hurry to buy a new smartphone.

AT&T, T-Mobile US and Verizon Communications made more money from providing wireless services in the third quarter compared with the prior year as they added phone lines and nudged many clients toward more expensive plans. The boost in service revenue helped offset weaker equipment sales as purchases of pricey phones slowed at their stores and websites.

"Customers are holding on to their phones longer," said Tony Skiadas, finance chief for Verizon, the country's largest wireless carrier by subscribers. "I don't think that's going to change."

Ebbing smartphone sales would ordinarily be bad news for Apple, which is slated to report quarterly earnings on Thursday. The iPhone maker has accounted for more than half of annual U.S. smartphone sales since 2021, according to Counterpoint Research.

But Apple, too, has adapted to a less phone-hungry customer base. The manufacturer has fostered a thriving secondary market for older smartphones that keeps more customers using them for longer, helping to increase its market share as device sales slow. Revenue growth from services such as advertising, iCloud and the App Store, while small compared with smartphone sales, have also become a profit engine.

Apple's global shipments grew in every region but China over the third quarter, according to research firm IDC. Generous trade-in deals and financing options are bolstering shipments in many developed markets, IDC research director Anthony Scarsella said.

The new iPhones went on sale in late September. AT&T Chief Executive John Stankey said iPhone preorders hit their strongest levels in years that month. He didn’t address the performance of other phones that run the Android operating system such as those from Samsung Electronics.

“The devices, frankly, from generation-to-generation change a little bit less," Stankey said, describing the overall smartphone market.

"There are really good cameras on them and there's really good modems, and they all have really good speed because of the spectrum bands they handle," he said. "People are dropping them less and they're taking better care of them, and as a result of that, they last a little bit longer."

Some of the slowdown is the aftereffect of carriers’ campaigns to promote fifth-generation mobile technology. Wireless companies spent the past few years urging customers to upgrade their phones to support 5G signals that use their networks more efficiently. By the third quarter, T-Mobile said 5G smartphones made up 70% of its customer base.

As a result, fewer people need to upgrade again to take advantage of the latest wireless networks. T-Mobile executives said their shutdown of Sprint’s older network last year prompted a wave of customers to swap phones, giving upgrade rates a short-term boost.

T-Mobile's postpaid device upgrades—the share of prime customers swapping their devices—sank to 2.7% during the third quarter. AT&T and Verizon's comparable rates hit 3.9% and 3.4%, respectively. Two years ago, that replacement rate topped 4%.

Wireless companies are responding to the lull by nudging customers toward pricier wireless plans. Verizon said most subscribers to its myPlan brand are picking a premium tier of the service. T-Mobile said a majority of customers choosing a new plan are selecting Go5G Plus or Go5G Next, two premium plans that encourage more frequent smartphone upgrades.

Through the first nine months of the year, Verizon said its consumer wireless service revenue was $47.32 billion, up about 3% from the prior year. Overall revenue fell about 3% over the same period to $98.84 billion.

"They're able to wring more water out of that stone," said Roger Entner, founder of telecom research firm Recon Analytics. He added that many customers will accept higher rates while the economy is healthy, especially after the cost of other goods and services has increased at a faster pace.

Customers don’t always choose to pay more. Verizon said its move to raise rates and fees for older plans while ending some discounts was expected to add $1 billion to its top line this year. Executives said the added revenue from those “targeted pricing actions" more than outweighed business lost from customers who left the service.

Customer blowback has forced other companies to recalibrate. T-Mobile on Wednesday said it would scrap plans for a program that would have upgraded a small group of customers to more expensive plans unless they contacted the company. Its CEO said executives retreated after a backlash to details of the proposal showed it “isn’t something that our customers are going to love."

