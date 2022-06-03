Till now the advancements in the telecommunication industry goes hand in hand with the mobile world. The smartphones of today are compatible with technologies like 4G and 5G but would it be the same when 6G will arrive? The Nokia President and CEO, Pekka Lundmark, does not agree. Rather he goes beyond and believes that smartphones won’t be required when 6G will come into being. Lundmark was expressing his views at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

According to Lundmark the smart glasses and other IoT enabled devices will replace smartphones when 6G arrives. People will wear them on wrist or over the face and perform the functions of communication. “By then, definitely the smartphone as we know it today will not anymore be the most common interface," said the CEO of Nokia. “Many of these things will be built directly into our bodies," he added.

Pekka was confident that smartphone would not be the interface required by 2030 with the advent of 6G. The developed countries are working on 6G use cases while India plans to roll out 5G spectrum, possibly this year. As being said about the 5G, it will bring down the latency and increase the downloading and uploading processes in between. The emergence of content creation has put a massive load on the existing networks, which are largely 4G in India. The 5G roll out will ease the network congestion as well and enhance other connected ecosystems with it.

Pekka Lundmark had almost 20 years’ experience as a Chief Executive Officer (CEO) before joining Nokia as President and CEO in 2020. He has deep expertise in the telecommunications, technology, energy, machinery and finance sectors.

The fast adoption of the technologies such as 5G and 6G will also help in net-zero emissions as well. Companies across the world are changing their goals towards achieving zero carbon emissions by the end of this decade. Studies suggest that 5G networks are up to 90% more energy efficient per traffic unit than legacy 4G networks.

Recent estimates from the World Economic Forum and Accenture suggest that digital technologies could deliver up to one-fifth of all the reductions needed to achieve the 2050 net-zero goals in energy, materials and mobility.