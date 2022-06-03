With 6G people won’t possibly need smartphone to communicate

Pekka was confident that smartphone would not be the interface required by 2030 with the advent of 6G. The developed countries are working on 6G use cases while India plans to roll out 5G spectrum, possibly this year. As being said about the 5G, it will bring down the latency and increase the downloading and uploading processes in between. The emergence of content creation has put a massive load on the existing networks, which are largely 4G in India. The 5G roll out will ease the network congestion as well and enhance other connected ecosystems with it.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}