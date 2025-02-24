With AI in Indian iPhones, can Apple rival Google’s appeal for coders?
Summary
- Apple Intelligence is now available for developers in India, and will be available for users by April. This can spark an early war between the tech giants to rope in more coders into their ecosystems.
New Delhi: On Saturday, Apple rolled out its latest beta software for its iPhones, opening up access to its generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools for developers. The company, known for its tightly controlled approach to technology, has taken an open approach with AI—giving developers free access to integrate its features into their own apps and services for iPhones, iPads and Macs.