With AI in Indian iPhones, can Apple rival Google’s appeal for coders?

“Apple’s AI developer tools are entirely free to access for now, and third-party developers in India can start accessing them now to build Apple Intelligence into their apps for iPhones, iPads and Macs. Being an early-mover in this space will be key for developers, since integrating with Apple’s ecosystem will help developers tap into an early interest in AI features from users, as iPhone users in India get access to AI features for the first time in April," said a senior web development executive who works closely with Apple, requesting anonymity due to their working clause with the company.