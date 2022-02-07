Apple iPhones have fans across boundaries and they try to get it on offers, discounts, cashbacks both online and offline. Sometimes, the online deliveries could give you headache too despite offering ease of purchase. A similar incident of mistaken delivery occurred in UK when a woman who purchased iPhone 13 Pro Max got soap instead of the phone.

Khaoula Lafhaily, a UK woman, ordered the iPhone 13 Pro Max from a local vendor (SkyMobile) by paying around USD 2000 (around ₹1.5 lakh) and got soap refill in return. The case is being investigated that seems to be a case of wrong identity.

Khaoula Lafhaily purchased an iPhone 13 Pro Max from local SkyMobile via a 36-month contract. She made the purchase on January 24. The delivery guy took three days to deliver the phone to her.

Upon delivery, she found that the box contained a refill bottle for hand soap. She lodged a complaint with the SkyMobile after they said that they’re looking into the matter. However, it has been over a week and the carrier hasn’t given any update yet.

Similar incidents to often get reported by the people in India as well in which they got something like Vim bar instead of soap. Online buyers have also received bricks and stones instead of phones as well.

