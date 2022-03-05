If Wordle , now owned by the The New York Times, is your everyday cup of tea, today's solution might be easy for you.

The five-lettered word game has become an instant hit after its launch. Wordle is a short and simple browser-based game for puzzle lovers. The free-to-play game can be directly placed on the Wordle website (www.powerlanguage.co.uk/wordle) or mobile application.

It was created in October by former Reddit software engineer Josh Wardle and is available to play only once a day on his website.

Now, users wait for the unique game each day which is available in the web format only and is still not available in app format.

Players get only six attempts to solve this puzzle. Only one Wordle appears each day. After guessing a letter, Wordle lets you know whether you are right or wrong and how much more you need to work in order to get the right answer.

For every letter that you place in the correct position, the box turns green.

We have the answer for today's puzzle. Scroll down to know the answer and there is always tomorrow. Try again then!

However, we do not want you to give up already in trying. We shall start by giving you some hints so that this win remains yours.

The today’s Wordle is BRINE, a kind of salt water used for the preservation of the food.

