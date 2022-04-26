OPEN APP
Wordle 311 for April 26: Requires patience to find out the answer
Wordle is back with yet another word of the day for word game lovers. If you are struggling to find today's answer, the first clue is right in front of you. Yes! Wordle 311 answer for April 26 is here. However, it is important to note that despite this major clue, today's answer is tough to find. 

For the unversed, Wordle was developed by a Brooklyn-based software engineer, Josh Wardle. The players have just one simple objective, to guess the day's five-letter word by entering characters in a box. Players are offered six attempts to get the word right. When you enter the alphabets, they are highlighted in different colors to indicate whether you have it right or not. 

For instance, if the alphabet entered is in the correct spot, the box will turn green, and if wrong the box will turn yellow. So what does it mean when you enter an alphabet and the box turns grey? It means you have typed the wrong alphabet in the wrong spot. The game is not app-based and one can play it by simply opening a link.

Wordle 311 hints for April 26:

The word contains two vowels

Both the first and the last letters are consonant

The word starts with H

The word ends with T

Wordle 311 answer for April 26: The Wordle 311 answer for April 26 is ‘HEIST’.

