Wordle: Where, how to play this new online sensation guess game

When you load the Wordle website which is mentioned above, you'll see a simple grid and a keyboard. You type your first five-letter word guess, and that becomes the top row of the grid. There are no hints. The first guess has to be completely random. Any letter that is in the correct space will be highlighted in green. Any letter that's in the word but isn't in that exact space will be highlighted in yellow. Letters that are not in the word will be greyed out. There’s no undo to the Wordle.

