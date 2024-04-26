World Intellectual Property Day: Patent filings surge as Indian inventors prove mettle — top six patenting trends
World Intellectual Property Day: The share of patents filed by residents of India has doubled over the last decade, from 33.6 per cent of the total filings in 2019 to over 50 per cent by 2023.
World Intellectual Property Day: India witnessed 83,000 patent filings in FY2023, marking a staggering 24.6 per cent annual growth rate, according to a Nasscom report released on World Intellectual Property (IP) Day, which is celebrated on April 26 every year. It was the highest annual growth rate in two decades.