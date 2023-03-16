WWE 2K23: Here’s recommended minimum PC settings and requirements

WWE 2K23 is currently available through early access, with its official worldwide release set for March 17, 2023. Fans are eagerly anticipating the latest addition to the long-standing WWE 2K video game series, which will introduce WarGames for the first time. Additionally, 2K Showcase will be featured, showcasing a selection of rivalries from John Cena's 20-year career.

Gamers who have bought the Icon Edition or Deluxe Edition of WWE 2K23 will have the opportunity to fully explore the game's features. These editions offer a three-day head start to players before the official release. WWE 2K23 will be available on multiple platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC.

The following article outlines the minimum and recommended system requirements for PC players who are considering buying WWE 2K23. These requirements must be taken into account before purchasing the game.

Here are the minimum and recommended system requirements to run WWE 2K23:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-3550/AMD FX 8150

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 1060/Radeon RX 480

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 80 GB available space

Sound Card: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card

Additional Notes: SSD recommended, AVX - Compatible processor

Meanwhile, the official recommended system requirements for the latest edition of WWE game are as following:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel i7-4790/AMD FX 8350

5Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 1070/Radeon RX 580

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 80 GB available space

Sound Card: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card

Additional Notes: SSD recommended, AVX - Compatible processor

Although WWE 2K23's demand for 80 GB of storage space is expected, players will be pleased to learn that the game's graphics requirements are not too demanding. Even those with lower-end hardware can enjoy the latest version of WWE 2K as the game can be run on Radeon RX 480 and GTX 1060 graphics cards without any significant issues.

In addition to the highly anticipated WarGames and 2K Showcase featuring John Cena, WWE 2K23 offers a range of game modes for players to enjoy, including MyGM, Universe, MyRISE, MyFACTION, and many more. Notably, MyRISE offers players two unique storylines: The Legacy and The Lock.