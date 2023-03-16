WWE 2K23: Here’s recommended minimum PC settings and requirements

WWE 2K23 is currently available through early access, with its official worldwide release set for March 17, 2023. Fans are eagerly anticipating the latest addition to the long-standing WWE 2K video game series, which will introduce WarGames for the first time. Additionally, 2K Showcase will be featured, showcasing a selection of rivalries from John Cena's 20-year career.
Gamers who have bought the Icon Edition or Deluxe Edition of WWE 2K23 will have the opportunity to fully explore the game's features. These editions offer a three-day head start to players before the official release. WWE 2K23 will be available on multiple platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC.
The following article outlines the minimum and recommended system requirements for PC players who are considering buying WWE 2K23. These requirements must be taken into account before purchasing the game.
Here are the minimum and recommended system requirements to run WWE 2K23:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
Processor: Intel Core i5-3550/AMD FX 8150
