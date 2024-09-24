X will allow blocked users to see your posts, Elon Musk says ‘high time this happened’
X, owned by Elon Musk, will permit blocked users to view posts from their blockers without engaging. Musk has long opposed the block feature, advocating for a mute option instead, while maintaining that users can still block accounts for peace of mind.
Elon Musk-owned social media giant X (formerly Twitter) will now show blocked users posts from the person they've been blocked by, but they won't be able to engage with those posts.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message