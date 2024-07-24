Xbox players are the credit-card industry’s next big thing
Josh Mitchell , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 24 Jul 2024, 05:30 PM IST
SummaryBanks such as Barclays are seeking out customers in the $57 billion-a-year videogame industry.
Matt Hertzog spends 50 hours a week playing Xbox. That makes the 37-year-old part of a key target market for big financial firms.
