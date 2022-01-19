Xiaomi 11T Pro launch today. Know the detailed specifications, price

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Xiaomi 11T Pro will launch on Amazon in India today. Xiaomi’s upcoming smartphone 11T Pro will feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chipset. The global VP of Xiaomi, Manu Jain, announced. The Chinese smartphone maker will also pack a 120W fast charger inside the box. Xiaomi had already launched it in Chinese market with a different name along with two other smartphones under the Note 11 category. Now, it prepares to launch the Xiaomi 11T Pro in the mid-segment to compete against Realme and Oppo. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Xiaomi 11T Pro will launch on Amazon in India today. Xiaomi’s upcoming smartphone 11T Pro will feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chipset. The global VP of Xiaomi, Manu Jain, announced. The Chinese smartphone maker will also pack a 120W fast charger inside the box. Xiaomi had already launched it in Chinese market with a different name along with two other smartphones under the Note 11 category. Now, it prepares to launch the Xiaomi 11T Pro in the mid-segment to compete against Realme and Oppo.

As far as the details of Xiaomi 11T Pro are concerned, we know that it will feature a punch hole design display having 120Hz refresh rate. The screen will be AMOLED in nature. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

As far as the details of Xiaomi 11T Pro are concerned, we know that it will feature a punch hole design display having 120Hz refresh rate. The screen will be AMOLED in nature. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

For photography, Xiaomi is looking to pad it up with a 108MP lens in the triple camera slot at the back. The selfie lens could range around 32MP. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Xiaomi might include the 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM combination. Xiaomi 11T Pro is likely to run on Android 11 along with its MIUI skin. The phone will also see sound by Harman Kardon, the company says. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The smartphone will come in Celestial Magic, Moonlight White and Meteorite Black. It is expected that Xiaomi will price it around ₹32,999 for the 6GB variant or the 8GB variant could go further up to ₹35,999.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}