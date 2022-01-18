1 min read.Updated: 18 Jan 2022, 09:43 AM IST Edited By Livemint
Xiaomi is looking to pad it up with a 108MP lens in the triple camera slot
The smartphone will come in Celestial Magic and Meteorite Black
Xiaomi 11T Pro will launch on Amazon in India on January 19. Xiaomi’s upcoming smartphone 11T Pro will feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chipset. The global VP of Xiaomi, Manu Jain, announced. The Chinese smartphone maker will also pack a 120W fast charger inside the box. Xiaomi had already launched it in Chinese market with a different name along with two other smartphones under the Note 11 category. Now, it prepares to launch the Xiaomi 11T Pro in the mid-segment to compete against Realme and Oppo.
As far as the details of Xiaomi 11T Pro are concerned, we know that it will feature a punch hole design display having 120Hz refresh rate. The screen will be AMOLED in nature.