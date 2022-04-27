Chinese smartphone maker, Xiaomi, today launched Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi Pad 5, and a new smart TV series, the Xiaomi OLED Vision 55. It also launched a new smart TV called the Xiaomi Smart TV 5A series. Interestingly, the Manu Kumar Jain was kept away from this important launch event held today at JLN Stadium, New Delhi, in-person.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro sports Gorilla Glass Victus protection with a 2K+ AMOLED display having a peak brightness of 1500 nits. Xiaomi 12 Pro comes with a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

Xiaomi 12 Pro features 50MP + 50MP + 50MP rear camera setup. It has a 32MP selfie camera. Xiaomi 12 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and runs on MIUI 13 interface on top of Android 12. The phone supports 120W HyperCharge charger in the box supporting a 4,500mAh battery. There is also support for 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse charging.

It launched the Xiaomi Pad 5 with portable form factor. The Xiaomi Pad 5 has a 27.8cm display with 2.5 K+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate and a quad speaker arrangement. It runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 processor with MIUI for pads. The Pad 5 has an option to get Xiaomi's Smart Pen stylus and keyboard which can convert the tablet into a sketching canvas or a notepad.

Xiaomi also added a new OLED Vision 55 TV. The 55-inch 4K OLED TV comes with eight speaker setup, IMAX Enhanced and Dolby Vision IQ and Xiaomi's Patchwall interface.

The Smart TV 5A, the successor of the 4A series, in three size variants - 32 inches, 40 inches and 43 inches, powered by the Vivid Picture Engine. All three televisions come with Dolby Audio and the 40-inch and 43-inch variants also come with DTS X.

Pricing

Xiaomi 12 Pro will be available in 8GB+256GB at ₹62,999 and 12GB+256GB at ₹66,999 starting May 2, 2022.

Xiaomi Pad 5 will be available starting May 3 and will be offered in 6GB+128GB for ₹26,999 and ₹28,999 respectively.

Xiaomi OLED Vision TV 55 inch will be available for ₹89,999 starting May 19. Xiaomi TV 5A will be available in three sizes, 32, 40 and 43 inches starting at ₹13,499, ₹20,999 and ₹23,999 respectively starting April 30.

The devices will be available across Mi.com, Mi Home, Amazon.in and all retail partners.