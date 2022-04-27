Xiaomi 12 Pro, Pad 5, OLED Vision TV, smart TV 5A launched. All details

It launched the Xiaomi Pad 5 with portable form factor. The Xiaomi Pad 5 has a 27.8cm display with 2.5 K+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate and a quad speaker arrangement. It runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 processor with MIUI for pads. The Pad 5 has an option to get Xiaomi's Smart Pen stylus and keyboard which can convert the tablet into a sketching canvas or a notepad.