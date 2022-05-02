The newly launched Xiaomi 12 Pro has gone on sale today for the first time. It is available on Amazon, company’s website and its offline retail channels. The Chinese smartphone maker launched the Xiaomi 12 Pro on April 27 along with Pad 5, an OLED TV.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro sports Gorilla Glass Victus protection with a 2K+ AMOLED display having a peak brightness of 1500 nits. Xiaomi 12 Pro comes with a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

Xiaomi 12 Pro features 50MP + 50MP + 50MP rear camera setup. It has a 32MP selfie camera. Xiaomi 12 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and runs on MIUI 13 interface on top of Android 12. The phone supports 120W HyperCharge charger in the box supporting a 4,500mAh battery. There is also support for 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse charging.

Xiaomi 12 Pro will be available in 8GB+256GB at ₹62,999 and 12GB+256GB at ₹66,999 starting today.