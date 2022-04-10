Xiaomi is preparing to launch the Xiaomi 12 Pro soon. The Xiaomi 12 Pro was unveiled on March 15 in China in a global debut along with Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12X. Featuring Snapdragon chipsets, the Xiaomi 12 series featured 50MP triple camera set up, AMOLED display and fast charging capabilities. The Xiaomi packed the 12 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset there.

The Chinese smartphone maker will launch the Xiaomi 12 Pro soon in India. It is said to retain the features it got in China and other global markets with minor localisations.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro featured a 6.73 inch WQHD E5 AMOLED display and 120Hz refresh rate. The phone runs on MIUI 13 based on Android 12 coupled with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, expandable upto 256GB. It got a 4,600mAh battery along with a 120W fast charger in China and global markets.

For photos, Xiaomi 12 Pro gets 50MP triple camera set up and a 32MP front lens. The 12 Pro was launched at at $999 (around ₹76,300) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

In India, Xiaomi 12 Pro is speculated to get fast charging capabilities like it has in the other global regions. For computing, the phone is likely to continue with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset in India along with the same MIUI 13 and Android 12.

Xiaomi 12 Pro will use the triple rear camera set up and a single selfie lens. The display will be on similar lines with 120Hz refresh rate.

