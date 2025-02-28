Xiaomi 15 global launch date revealed: Here’s what’s coming

The Xiaomi 15 series is set to make its global debut on March 2, 2025. The series will likely consist of two models, the standard Xiaomi 15 and the Xiaomi 15 Ultra. Both the phones have been launched in the home country, China and now it will be launched in the global market with similar features. While fans are excited about the two new flagship models, the Xiaomi 15 Pro launch has not been confirmed for a global launch. If you are someone who experienced the hype around last year’s Xiaomi 14 series model, then the upcoming Xiaomi 15 series is slated for a major camera and performance upgrade. Therefore, before its global launch, let’s have a look at detailed Xiaomi 15 series specs based on the China variant to know what’s coming. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Xiaomi 15, Xiaomi 15 Ultra launch: What to expect According to the China model, the Xiaomi 15 features a 6.36-inch OLED LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution brightness. The smartphone is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite processor paired with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The Xiaomi 15 features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP Leica Summilux telephoto lens with 2.6x optical zoom. The smartphone is backed by a 5400mAh battery that supports a 90W fast charging.

Alongside the standard Xiaomi 15 model, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is also confirmed to make its global debut, and it will also be showcased at the MWC 2025. The smartphone is also launched in China with a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB internal storage. It features a 6.73-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3200nits peak brightness. The display also comes with HDR 10+ and Dolby Vision support. Unlike the Xiaomi 15, the Ultra variant features a quad-camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera, a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, another 200MP telephoto sensor with 100mm focal length, and a 50MP ultrawide camera. The Xiaomi 15 Ultra also has a massive 6000mAh battery.

While the features look providing, the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Ultra global variant specs may differ slightly. Therefore, to confirm if it has similar specs, we may have to wait until the March 2 launch.