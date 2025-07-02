Xiaomi 16 Pro series tipped to launch with a compact phone and iPhone-style camera design

Xiaomi is preparing to expand its lineup of compact flagship smartphones with the upcoming Xiaomi 16 Pro series. The company has maintained a tradition of offering smaller screen sizes in its main series since the Xiaomi 12, consistently keeping displays under 6.3 inches. Now, new insight from tipster Digital Chat Station (DCS) reveals that Xiaomi plans to continue this trend with the Xiaomi 16 Pro while introducing a larger Pro Max variant.

Xiaomi 16 Pro Series: Screen Sizes and Model Variants (Expected) According to the recent report on Weibo, the Xiaomi 16 Pro series will include at least two models: the Xiaomi 16 Pro and Xiaomi 16 Pro Max. The Xiaomi 16 Pro is expected to retain the compact form factor with a screen size of around 6.3 inches, similar to the Xiaomi 15. In contrast, the Pro Max variant will feature a significantly larger 6.8-inch display. Additionally, the standard Xiaomi 16 model may also sport a 6.3-inch screen, aligning it with the compact design form factor. The overall Xiaomi 16 series is likely to consist of four models - Xiaomi 16, Xiaomi 16 Pro, Xiaomi 16 Pro Max, and Xiaomi 16 Ultra. These models are expected to launch early next year, around the same time as the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, which features a large display.

Xiaomi 16 Pro Series: Design and Camera Setup (Rumoured) Regarding design, the Xiaomi 16 and 16 Pro models are expected to differ in their rear panels. The Xiaomi 16 may keep the camera island design similar to the Xiaomi 15 but with an updated back panel texture. Meanwhile, the 16 Pro and Pro Max models are predicted to sport a large camera module covering about one-third of the rear surface.

Furthermore, DCS has shared an image which suggests that the camera layout on the Xiaomi 16 Pro series could resemble the design of the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro, featuring a large rectangular module for the cameras. This design approach is reminiscent of the Xiaomi 11 Ultra, which also used a sizable rectangular camera housing along with a secondary display on the back.

Xiaomi 16 Pro Series: Camera Features (Expected) The Xiaomi 16 Pro and Pro Max are likely to include a periscope zoom camera, while the base Xiaomi 16 will stick to a traditional telephoto lens similar to what was used in the Xiaomi 14 and 15 models. This suggests that the higher-end models will offer enhanced zoom capabilities. On the processing front, all Xiaomi 16 phones could be powered by Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset, which is anticipated to launch in September 2025. Earlier rumours also suggested that the Xiaomi 16 would have a 6,800mAh battery with 100W fast charging support, which would make it one of the first devices to feature the new Snapdragon chip.